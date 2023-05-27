German Police Investigate Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Over Satirical Nazi Costume During Concert

Home News Renita Wright May 27th, 2023 - 3:12 AM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is making headlines after wearing a Nazi-inspired uniform at a concert in Berlin. German police have opened an investigation into the singer following a performance at the Mercedes Benz Arena where Waters fired an imitation machine gun while wearing a Nazi-like officer uniform featuring a long black coat with red armbands. Waters has previously been accused of holding anti-Semitic views. In Germany is illegal to display Nazi symbolism, justify the Holocaust or commit anti-semitic acts.

A spokesperson in Berlin police stated “We are investigating on suspicion of incitement to public hatred because the clothing worn on stage could be used to used to glorify or justify Nazi rule, thereby disturbing the public peace”. They also stated that Waters was being investigated on the “suspicion of incitement to public hatred because the clothing worn on stage could be used to glorify or justify Nazi rule.”

In a statement on social media Waters shares that he has spent his entire life “speaking out against authoritarianism and oppression and that he “will continue to condemn injustice and all those who perpetrate it.” Waters is a known Pro Palestinian activist and has been doing the set for years as part of his show in theme with his album The Wall, which ties to World War II. Protesters plan to demonstrate outside of the venue at Festhalle as Waters performs his final German concert n Frankfurt on Sunday evening.