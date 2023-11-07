Danny Elfman Denies Sexual Assault Allegations From Second Woman

Home News Cait Stoddard November 7th, 2023 - 11:44 AM

According to rollingstone.com, composer Danny Elfman has spoken out against claims that he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman from 1997 to 2002, weeks after the alleged victim filed an alleged lawsuit against him. Elfman filed his response to the allegations at the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday.

According to latimes.com, Elfman reportedly said that he allegedly has made “made no inappropriate advances and never inappropriately touched his accuser.” The response also allegedly mentioned that the composer’s alleged victim allegedly filed the alleged lawsuit “for the improper purpose of embarrassing Mr. Elfman and extorting settlement money.”

Elfman‘s response continues with: “Recognizing that her absurd allegations would carry no weight in a court of law, Plaintiff and her attorneys chose to embark on a disinformation campaign, providing her dishonest Complaint to the media days before it was filed with the Court or became publicly available on the Court’s docket.”

According to the alleged lawsuit, the accuser allegedly met Elfman when she allegedly was a young and aspiring composer. The alleged lawsuit are claims that Elfman allegedly exposed his alleged genitals to the alleged accuser and allegedly masturbated in front of her while she slept.