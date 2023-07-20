Danny Elfman Accused of Sexual Harassment By Female Composer Reportedly Being Sued for Failing to Pay

Home News Cait Stoddard July 20th, 2023 - 12:23 PM

According to pitchfork.com, artist Danny Elfman has allegedly been sued by musician and composer Nomi Abadi, who claims the musician allegedly failed to pay two installments of $42,500 from a $830,000 settlement.

According to legal documents, Abadi submitted a breach of contract lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on July 19 over a alleged settlement and nondisclosure agreement that Elfman and Abadi reached in 2018.

The new alleged lawsuit states that both artists “agreed to resolve an underlying dispute which included terms that [Elfman] would make payments in four different categories in various installments over the course of five years totaling $830,000.”

Elfman allegedly failed to pay the two installments in July 2019 and 2021. Abadi is allegedly seeking injunctive relief for the $85,000 that Elfman allegedly did not pay. The lawsuit does not mention details about the alleged dispute that resulted in the settlement.

According to Rolling Stone, the alleged settlement was a result of Abadi allegedly accusing Elfman of multiple alleged sexual harassment over the course of a year.

Abadi allegedly filed a police report with the Los Angeles Police Department in 2017, after a year the alleged behavior, with allegations against Elfman that the police allegedly categorized as “indecent exposure.” Also the publication noted that the LAPD was allegedly unable to locate the report and allegedly declined to make a statement.

Abad allegedly claimed in the Rolling Stone report that she allegedly met Elfman in 2015 and she allegedly told the police that Elfman allegedly exposed himself and allegedly masturbated multiple times in front of her without her alleged consent. Elfman has denied the allegations in a statement to Rolling Stone through his attorney.