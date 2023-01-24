The CIA (Denée & Ty Segall, Emmett Kelly) Share Music Video For “Bubble”

Home News Hannah Boyle January 24th, 2023 - 12:44 AM

The CIA album artwork

The CIA, made up of Denée & Ty Segall and Emmett Kelly, has recently released the music video for their latest single “Bubble”. “Bubble” comes off of the band’s latest album ‘Surgery Channel’. The song itself is captivating, but for the wrong reasons. The repetitive nature of the song does catch the attention of the listener – presenting a circular melody that drowns the listener rather than connecting with them. The song does nearly achieve its goal of unnerving its audience and striking them but falls short with nothing interesting holding the listener to it for long. The song is edgy for the sake of being edgy. There is no depth to it, no poetic justice, no impressive vocals or notable instrumentals. The song is better served on a middle schooler’s mood playlist than anywhere else.

It is impossible to understand what the video is rebelling against. Clearly, both song and video alike are meant to shock and unnerve the viewer so they do not take the time to think about everything that it lacks. It is shocking for shocking sake with no real depth. The video takes place in a hospital setting with the lead singer in a nurse’s uniform. The video cuts between the band in this hospital setting to over-indulging in mushrooms and other drugs. Clearly, the video is aiming toward the done-to-death theme of decadence and abuse. But what does it add to the message that is already out there? What does the artist gain from purposely nauseating the listener with eerie music? Everything about what the artists accomplish seems hollow and dull. Above all else, the song is unoriginal.