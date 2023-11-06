Slayer’s Kerry King Teases 2024 Solo Project Return

Home News Cait Stoddard November 6th, 2023 - 2:34 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvardo

According to loudwire.com, Slayer‘s final show took place November 30, 2019 and since then guitarist Kerry King has been quiet about continuing to make music. But now, it appears that King has given a first hint that he is about to return with new music.

Publicist Heidi Ellen Robinson and King both shared a photo teaser on their socials. It captions reads “Coming in 2024 …” with King’s familiar chains laying on a grey carpeted surface. At the end of Slayer’s final show, King removed his chain and let it fall to the concert stage floor.



During an interview, King explained that “One of the reasons I did the chain drop at the last show was so everybody in the building could hear it. And it wasn’t something I planned. We were doing the last run, and I said, ‘I wanna do this on the last Forum show so people take it more seriously.'”

The guitarist adds: Like, ‘King took off his chains.’ He left them on the stage. What the fuck, man?’ So people hopefully got that. This isn’t one of those, ‘We’re gonna be back next year and do it again.’ The chains took me through Slayer. I took them off, dropped them onstage, and I walked off, and that’s the end of Slayer for me.”

