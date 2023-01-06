Kerry King Discusses Anger Over Slayer’s “Premature” Retirement

Home News Trisha Valdez January 6th, 2023 - 4:45 PM

Kerry King talks in an interview with Metal Hammer about the comment he made when the Slayer announced their retirement. He talks about how his reaction was in anger because he believes that the band parted ways too soon.

According to Revolver, when asked what his reaction was about the conversation to end Slayer, King said: Anger…what else? It was premature. The reason I say ‘premature’ is because my heroes from my childhood are still playing! I can still play, I still want to play, but that livelihood got taken away from me.”

King goes on to talk about Slayer’s final tour, “Everyone one of those shows was a bummer! We are going to all these places and all these cities where we have all this history. It’s a bummer to think, I’m not going to see my friends there again.”

King claims he was angry because Slayer called for retirement prematurely, but it seems as though King is upset because he won’t be able to see his friends perform together again.

He also talks about how the fans will miss the band as well because as he stated, “I know I will see these people again, but know Slayer leaves a big hole for a lot of people.”

Photo Credit: Marv Watson