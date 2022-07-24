Kerry King Teases New Project, Solo Album & Confirms Paul Bostaph As Official Member

Home News Sam July 24th, 2022 - 11:48 PM

Kerry King, a former Slayer member, announces a new project with former Slayer drummer Paul Bostaph. King says in an interview, “We just started rehearsing and the only person I can give away is Paul because I took him from Slayer and we work very well together,” says King. “We didn’t start rehearsing until the end of March, and that was the first time since that last Slayer show at the end of 2019 that me and Paul finally got into a room together.”

The group King references rehearsing with has yet to be named, but it will surely come about with due time. King speaks confidently about his new band saying, fans of Slayer won’t be disappointed in regards to the two records worth of new music on the way according to loudersound.

It is unclear who the other members of this mysterious band will be, but it is definite King is serious about Bostaph’s involvement. King also mentions his intentions on playing live and that, “Had it have been up to me then I’d have been out in 2020,” he says. “But that thing called the pandemic fucked everything up for everyone. You know, I waited on that, because it had to run its course. I didn’t want to be the guinea pig, I didn’t want to learn how to tour again. I already did my dues; I don’t want to have to prove myself again.” King’s new band seems to be well underway and will hopefully find its name, and its new sound available for all in no time.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado