Kerry King Says He Has “More Than Two Records’ Worth” of New Songs for Post-Slayer Solo Debut

Slayer finished off their final tour ever last year, but the band’s guitarist and songwriter Kerry King isn’t over with music just yet. King recently sat down for an interview with Dean Guitars, where he revealed that he has “more than two records worth” of material following the dissolution of the thrash metal giants.

“I’ve been very, very lucky with riffs in 2020. Maybe because I can’t go anywhere — I don’t know — but riffs have certainly not been a problem,” King stated. “And looking forward into the future, what that means for me is I’m gonna be able to cherrypick the best stuff. And it’s good stuff. I’ve got more than two records’ worth of music, but to be able to go through that and cherrypick the best 11 or 12 … That first record should be smoking.”

While King states that he has his parts of these songs recorded, he is still working on getting together a crew of musicians to help him finish up the project. There isn’t currently a timetable for the new project and other details such as a title are also absent.

Slayer’s long time tour manager Rick Sales reiterated the finality of the group’s last set of live shows last year, when he stated that a future reunion was “unlikely.” These final shows featured an all-star metal backing from Ministry, Primus and Philip H. Anselmo and The Illegals, but famed drummer Dave Lombardo was absent from the final leg. The group also held a limited release for their feature film The Repentless Killogy last year.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado