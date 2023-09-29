Kid Cudi & Lil Durk Share Smooth New Single “Guitar In My Room”

Home News Caroline Carvalho September 29th, 2023 - 9:50 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Kid Cudi and Lil Durk release a new single and music video “Guitar In My Room” via Lyrical Lemonade/Def Jam Recordings. The breezy strumming of an acoustic guitar is layered with a cinematic orchestration on the track.

Lil Durk delivers introspective verses against this melodic backdrop before making an honest plea on the chorus, “Accept me please, accept me for me, don’t judge me off my past life, I want you to believe.” Meanwhile, Kid Cudi brings an old-school flow, projecting his booming voice through the haze with his signature intonation.

The accompanying claymation visual is equally captivating, weaving a trippy and arresting narrative that perfectly compliments the song’s otherworldly ebb and flow. These two artists have different and unique flows making this project pretty amazing with great verses with a melody contrast.

The lyrics also have a deep feeling from the heart, making a good impression and approval from the fans. Lil Durk is known to be very versatile, he set the atmosphere in this song while Kid Cudi finishes up with a great touch of rap and hip-hop. The sound of the guitar especially in the introduction of the song gives it a great energy and flow to the beat. This newest addition to lyrical lemonade’s collaboration with Def Jam Recording following the successful release of “Doomsday” led by Juice WRLD and Cordae earlier this year. The song has already garnered over 40 million views on the accompanying music video on YouTube.

