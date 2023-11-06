A Look Back: Dave Lombardo, Trevor Dunn, Trey Spruance & More Play At John Zorn’s 70th Birthday Celebration

Home News Cait Stoddard November 6th, 2023 - 1:22 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Back in August Mike Patton‘s Facebook page announced the lineup for John Zorn’s 70 Birthday Celebration, which featured guests Laurie Anderson, Trey Spruance, Dave Lombardo, Trevor Dunn and more. Unfortunately, Patton did not attend the event but the birthday bash continued on by dazzling people’s minds with live music.

The part of the evening was when the rock band Cobra reunited on stage to perform some of their greats hits. Upon the band arriving on stage, the crowd joyfully cheered because they knew something amazing was going to happen.

Right at the beginning of the video, the sound of thrilling drum and keyboard playing can be heard sizzling the atmosphere will killer notes and the whole set is basically Cobra jamming along to classy musical vibes. As a whole, the shows was fantastic by how the passion for music can be felt through the instrumentation.

The whole performance was stunning because Cobra proved to the audience how they can still play vibrant and classy music that has the element of rock and metal. Each scene in the video shows how much the band cares about creating music that can leave some people breathless,

