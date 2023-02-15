Screaming Females Release New Song “Mourning Dove”

Home News Roy Lott February 15th, 2023 - 10:11 PM

Screaming Females have released “Mourning Dove” from their upcoming album Desire Pathway, which is out this Friday, February 17. “Mourning Dove sees frontwoman Marissa Paternoste sing and play astounding guitar riffs with drums and bass following suit. The band also released the surreal, technicolor-drenched music video for the track directed by Kate Sweeney and William Bottini. Check it out below.

“Mourning Dove” follows the band’s lead single “Brass Bell,” which is also on the upcoming LP. In support of the album, the band is set to hit the road beginning March 29. They will play shows alongside Heavy Comforter, Smirk and The Mimes across North America. They will then head to Europe in June with shows in Brussels, Paris, London and Manchester. Tickes for all of the shows are on sale now. “Maybe there was one in your neighborhood growing up, a corner where everyone decided it took too long to go around, so they made their own pathway to cut through,” Paternoste describes the band. “There’s this cool unsaid group consciousness that comes together where everyone decides, this is the right way to go.”