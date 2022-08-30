Young Thug’s Prosecutor Makes Case For Using Rap Lyrics In Court

Home News Skyy Rincon August 30th, 2022 - 10:46 AM

According to Stereogum, Jeffery Lamar Williams, better known as Young Thug, has been in jail since his initial arrest under Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act related charges. Just this month, Williams was denied bond for a third time after being initially denied bond in May 2022. He was also recently sued for allegedly being unable to perform at one of his scheduled concerts due to his arrest despite allegedly failing to pay back the down payment he received. Prosecutors on the case have been using rap lyrics as evidence in the trial.

Fulton County district attorney Fanni Willis commented on the use of rap lyrics in court during a press conference, “If you decide to admit your crimes over a beat, I’m gon’ use it… People can continue to be angry about it, [but] I have some legal advice: Don’t confess to crimes on rap lyrics if you do not want them used — or, at least, get out of my county.”

A California bill, written by Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer, would restrict the use of rap lyrics in court unless prosecutors could make a case that they are directly related to the suit in question. AB 2799’s main objective is to make sure that racial biases are eliminated from such court proceedings. AB 2799 will now be making its way to Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk where he is reportedly expected to sign the bill into law.

A bill with similar goals was passed in the New York State Senate earlier this year, however the bill did no successfully pass in the State Assembly. That bill was written by Jamaal Bailey of the Bronx District and Brad Hoylman of Manhattan. Jay-Z, Killer Mike, Big Sean and more supported the New York bill.