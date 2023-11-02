Atmosphere Share Whimsical New Single & Video “Traveling Forever”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 2nd, 2023 - 2:28 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Hip hop pioneers Atmosphere have shared another single off their forthcoming Talk Talk EP. The song “Traveling Forever” is paired with a stark, black and white visual directed by ZooDeVille and Slug. The new single is preceded by the double single “Talk Talk (feat. Bat Flower)” and “Rotary Telephone.”

As a whole, the music on “Traveling Forever” is great by how the how the musical vibe fills the air with classy, jazzy sounds while Atmosphere raps to the harmonic beat with catchy harmonic hooks. Other than the music, the color of each scene in the music video makes the song more personal and intimate for Atmosphere.

The genesis of the Talk Talk EP was during a recording session for the title track “Talk Talk”, which originally appeared on the latest album So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously. On the forthcoming EP. the Minneapolis legends dart across threads of space time to grab hold of the one where they became titans of the electro rap genre that was foundational to their youths.