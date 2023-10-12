Atmosphere Announces New Talk Talk EP For December 2023 Release, Shares New Singles “Rotary Telephone” & “Talk Talk” Featuring Bat Flower

Home News James Reed October 12th, 2023 - 8:19 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Minneapolis hip-hop pioneers Atmosphere have announced their new Talk Talk EP, and shared singles “Talk Talk (feat. Bat Flower),” and “Rotary Telephone.” The title track comes complete with a music video, which combines hundreds of clips of live performances, fan interactions and behind-the-scenes footage from Atmosphere’s schedule of touring North America and Europe this year. Shot and edited by ZooDeVille, the video sees rapper Slug and producer Ant come together.

“Talk Talk”, originally appeared on their latest album, So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously. A groupwork with Lifter Puller alum Bat Flower, the song exists alongside electro classics in an uncanny nightclub. Enamored with its outcome, Slug and Ant returned to explore that sound, with mesmeric results. On Talk Talk EP, the Minneapolis legends zoom across threads of space-time to grab hold of the one where they became titans of the electro-rap genre.

The Talk Talk EP is available for pre-order here. Additionally, a limited vinyl variant, cassettes and exclusive merch items can all be pre-ordered via atmospheresucks.com. The limited vinyl variant features alternative cover art and is also a zoetrope – when the record spins, sequenced images will appear and listeners will be able to see a moving picture in the vinyl.

“Talk talk” gives a home video feel which makes the viewer feel comfortable to a sense. Seeing clips of atmosphere performing and engaging with fans backstage makes one understand how he is as an artist. In addition to clips of him performing, there is also a clip of him giving a fan an autograph. There are close up shots of his sound editing board and what configurations they’re on. In addition, there are shots of the places he’s been; like Paris (the Eiffel tower can be seen in one shot). Shots like these demonstrate how far he’s come as an artist. Literally. In the video there are an increasing number of fans that go from a medium room to a large stadium. The video ends as it starts; crowds praising him.