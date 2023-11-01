Pussy Riot Unveils Powerful New Music Video For “Swan Lake”

Home News Roy Lott November 1st, 2023 - 9:07 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Russian feminist protest collective Pussy Riot have released their new anti-war music video “Swan Lake,” featuring a collaboration with Russian artist Alisa Gorshenina, who remains in Russia to stand against the current war. For the first time, PUSSY RIOT combines minimal music and an orchestral arrangement by Kjartan Sveinsson (Sigur Rós) of the main theme from Tchaikovsky’s ‘Swan Lake.’ The dark fairy tale style video reflects on the theme of war and its imprints on children, showcasing how the world looks through their eyes. View the “Swan Lake” video below.

“Swan Lake” follows their previously released song “Bad Trip.”They were also featured on Avenged Sevenfold’s “We Love You Moar.”

In addition to releasing this new song,Pussy Riot are going on tour in North America with their unique protest punk rock experience RIOT DAYS. The tour kicks off tonight (November 1) in Montreal with additional stops in Chicago, Portland, Los Angeles and Washington D.C. The North American trek ends on December 8 in Brooklyn. Tickets are on sale now