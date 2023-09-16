Pussy Riot Shares Brutal New Single “Bad Trip”

Home News Caroline Carvalho September 16th, 2023 - 6:54 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Pussy Riot releases new single “Bad Trip” featuring Nova Twins and multi-platinum Argentinian producer Mykka.

This song has notes of hard rock with a touch of rap. It starts with a buzzing guitar noise and it continues on with disorderly screaming and at the same time a whisper of pop metal.

Nadya Riot shares about the song: “Mykka played this beat for me and I got obsessed and begged her to give it to me. It sounds menacing and dominant. I’m a big fan of Bosch so I wanted to imagine what would be my version of hell / bad trip in this track – being mansplained and totally dominated would be a version of hell for me, that’s why my verse goes: “Mansplain me! i don’t really know what am i doing with my life, how to be a woman, tell me how to be a wife, tell me how to kiss and tell me how to die. wanna be obedient, i wanna be your wife wife.”

Nova Twins also shares: “We love Pussy Riot and all that they stand for, so when Nadya messaged us during lockdown, asking us to feature on “Bad Trip”, we were super excited! The tune bangs and they are a force of nature!”

Nadya Riot is a conceptual performance artist, activist, and creator of Pussy Riot. She is part of a global feminist protest art movement. Hundreds of people are a great part of the Pussy Riot community followers. This band is all about empowering and inspiring with their music and activism.

