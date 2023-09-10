Pussy Riot Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool September 10th, 2023 - 12:38 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Pussy Riot recently announced their fall 2023 tour date that starts on November 1, 2023, and continues throughout November and into December 2023. The tour will be called Riot Days and is set to last a little over a month in the United States and one date in Montreal, QC, Canada, and Toronto, ON, Canada. This definitely will be a Riot to remember. In addition, Liza Anne, Death Valley Girls, Pinkshift, THICK, and Sloppy Jane who is doing her first solo set ever, will individually accompany Pussy Riot during select shows. Check out the flyer for the show right below.

Brooklyn Vegan states, “The shows will feature Diana Burkot, Maria Alekhina, Olga Borisova, and Alina Petrova, but not Nadya Tolokonnikova, who writes, ‘for transparency, so no one of you rioters is surprised: I’m not a part of the ‘riot days’ tour. it’s a theatrical show about our punk prayer story based on Masha’s prison memoir. I spend quiet work days in my geo-anonymous art studio focusing on creating a new body of conceptual political artwork for the exhibitions in 2023-2025. I play shows and appear in public extremely rarely, but loudly.’”

Overall in North America, this show will be amazing for sure. With so many amazing guest artists making their mark on the tour, this is one show you won’t want to miss. Starting out in Canada for two shows and then making its way all across the US this show is almost certainly coming to a city near you. Be sure to check out the list of tour dates below.

11/01/23 – Montreal, QC – Rialto Theatre

11/02/23 – Toronto, ON – Axis Club

11/03/23 – Ferndale, MI – Magic Bag

11/05/23 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

11/06/23 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

11/09/23 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre

11/12/23 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

11/13/23 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

11/15/23 – Oakland, CA – The New Parish

11/16/23 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theatre

11/18/23 – San Diego, CA – Music Box

11/21/23 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

11/24/23 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

11/25/23 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

11/26/23 – Dallas, TX – Tulips

11/28/23 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

11/29/23 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

11/30/23 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

12/02/23 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

12/03/23 – Philadelphia, PA – Ardmore Music Hall

12/05/23 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club