Avenged Sevenfold Shares Dangerous New Single “We Love You Moar” Featuring Pussy Riot

Rebecca Pedley October 6th, 2023 - 6:12 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Multi-platinum rock headliners Avenged Sevenfold, which compromises of M.Shadows, Synyster Gates, Zacky Vengeance, Brooks Wackerman and Johnny Crist, have unified with Russian Punk Pussy Riot creator Nadya Tolokonnikova.

This new collaborative version of their previously released track “We Love You” entitled “We Love You Moar” out now with Warner Records recreates and restores the original track into a daring new light. It echoes a likeness in structure to “We Love You” but with vulnerable, disturbed oral effects. As a bonus layer, Tolokonnikova injects her vocals during a starkly enchanting, repetitive recitation.

Previously this year, the band released their courageous eighth studio album, Life Is But a Dream, and now they’re back with a new song that is complex, outlandish and non-conforming. “We Love You Moar” is a conclusive meditation on creative reinvention.

“More Power, more pace/More money, more taste? More sex, more pills/ More skin, more shills”, echoes a sinsterness, but yet it is performed with sounds of blended soft jazz and contrasting grunge- punk serenades.

Rhymically the song vibrates a robotic sense of staggeredness into the track. The beat does not retain a consistent pattern and instead the fans will find delight in various surprise and unexpected encounter of brilliance and genius.

To complement the new tune, Avenged Sevenfold and Pussy Riot creator Nadya Tolokonnikova have designed a co-branded. Profits benefit SOS North Caucasus—which helps LGBTQ people and their families who are facing mortal danger in the North Caucasus, Russia.

Avenged Sevenfold freshly thrusted into the second leg of their Life Is But a Dream… North American Tour. Joined by Falling In Reverse and Kim Dracula, they continue to roll through arenas through October 18!

‘LIFE IS BUT A DREAM..’ NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Sat Oct 07 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Oct 08 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 10 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Thu Oct 12 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Fri Oct 13 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sun Oct 15 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena