Lauryn Hill Postpones Texas Show To Prevent Further Vocal Strain

Home News Cait Stoddard October 31st, 2023 - 1:50 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

According to stereogum.com, last month artist Lauryn Hill started her The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill tour to celebrate her sole album’s 25 anniversary. The tour even included a Fugees set but each show has been getting mixed reviews due to its new arrangements of Hill’s beloved songs and the singer’s vocal issues. And now the artist has postponed tonight’s show postponed with short notice.

This is not the first time the singer postponed a concert because on October 22 Hill postponed the following night’s show in Philadelphia after taking advice from her doctors. “I need to rest my voice to prevent any more serious strain or damage to my vocal cords.” said Hill.

The tour resumed on October 26 in Toronto where the show started 50 minutes late and had a “chaotic, unpolished and unpredictable energy.” said The Star. After most recently performing in Chicago on Saturday night, Hill canceled Thursday’s show in Forth Worth by saying she has been “masking the injury with medication,” which “isn’t safe or sustainable.”