Ms. Lauryn Hill & Fugees at Wells Fargo Center on October 23

The world-famous group is going on tour once again. Lauryn Hill and the Fugees will be hosting the 25th-year anniversary tour of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. The shows span across the U.S. with a few tour dates in Oceania. On October 23rd, the group will perform at the Wells Fargo Center.

With this being her only album out, Lauryn Hill has still gained the respect of the R&B and Hip-Hop community. The artist has won 5 Grammys, a diamond RIAA certification, and several other awards. Her music has touched multiple generations and has been labeled as influential to how R&B and Hip-Hop developed throughout the 2000s.

Her music with The Fugees is just as influential. The group started in 1994, releasing two albums that shocked the music community. This anniversary tour will be one for the books, so don’t miss out. Grab your tickets to the Philadelphia show at Ticketmaster.

ALL LAURYN HILL & FUGEES 2023 TOUR DATES:

23/09/23 – New York, NY – Global Citizen Festival

01/10/23 – Min Beach, AU – Promiseland Festival

03/10/23 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena

05/10/23 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena

07/10/23 – Auckland, NZ – Go Media Stadium, Mt Smart

13/10/23 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

17/10/23 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

19/10/23 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

21/10/23 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

23/10/23 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

26/10/23 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

28/10/23 – Chicago, IL – United Center

30/10/23 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

02/11/23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

04/11/23 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto Arena

05/11/23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

07/11/23 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena