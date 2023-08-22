Ms. Lauryn Hill Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News James Reed August 22nd, 2023 - 3:49 PM

Photo Credit: Jackie VanZelst

Ms. Lauryn Hill has announced The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour to commemorate her massively influential 1998 debut solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, an album that was released 25 years ago to the day this coming Friday. MLH will be performing the album, revisiting the musical sentiment and nostalgia that caused it to resonate with so many fans. The 17-date tour will hit arenas around the world, including the Kia Forum on Sunday, November 5, 2023 (full dates below). The Fugees will reunite for their first tour in years to co-headline the tour on all US and Canadian dates. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 25th, at 10 am PT.

Ms. Hill explains her thoughts on the album and its lasting impact:

“The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator. I wrote love songs and protest songs— (still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past.” She continues, “I loved music, I loved people, I truly felt grateful to God for my life, and genuinely blessed to have a platform where I could share wisdom and perspective through music. I felt a charge to challenge the idea that certain kinds of expression and/or certain kinds of people didn’t belong in certain places. I loved showing what could work or happen provided there was imagination, creativity, and LOVE leading the way.”

TICKETS: Citi is the official card of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, 8/22, at 10:00 am local time until Thursday, 8/24, at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com. Public on-sale for the tour begins this Friday, 8/25, at 10 am local time.

UPCOMING LIVE DATES

9/8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake

9/23 – New York, NY @ Global Citizen Festival

10/1 – Gold Coast, AUS @ Promiseland Festival

10/3 – Melbourne, AUS @ Rod Laver Arena (with Koffee)

10/5 – Sydney, AUS @ Kudos Banks Arena (with Koffee)

10/7 – Auckland, NZ @ Eden Festival

10/17 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (with Fugees)

10/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays (with Fugees)

10/21 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (with Fugees)

10/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena (with Fugees)

10/26 – Toronto, ON – Scotia (with Fugees)

10/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center (with Fugees)

10/30 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (with Fugees)

11/2 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena (with Fugees)

11/5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (with Fugees)

11/7 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena (with Fugees)

11/9 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena (with Fugees)