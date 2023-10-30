DJ Shadow Announces Winter 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard October 30th, 2023 - 1:19 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to pitchfork.com, artist DJ Shadow has announced a tour for his new album Action Adventure, which is the DJ‘s first extensive tour since 2017. The Action Adventure Tour will be stopping in San Francisco, San Diego, Portland and Seattle.

Also DJ Shadow will be visiting Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Washington, Englewood, Boston and other cities. For tickets and more information visit www.djshadow.com.

Action Adventure Tour Dates

8/31 – San Francisco, CA – 1015 Folsom

12/6 – Mexico City, Mexico – Pabellón del Palacio de los Deportes

1/18 San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego

1/19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

1/20 – San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom

1/22 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

1/23 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Vogue Theatre

1/24 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

1/27 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

1/30 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

1/31 – Chicago, IL – Metro

2/1 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theater

2/3 – Toronto, Ontario – The Concert Hall

2/6 – Boston, MA – Royale Boston

2/7 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

2/8 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

2/10 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club