DJ Shadow Announces New Album For 2023 Release

Today DJ Shadow went on his Twitter account and website to give his fans an overdue update on what he has been doing musically. According to Shadow he has been busy recording a new album which will be released sometime this year.

There will be a new DJ Shadow album in 2023. Here’s the update: https://t.co/WDLf8ittBc — DJ Shadow Official (@djshadow) January 26, 2023

In the statement Shadow describes what influenced him to make the new record

“I’m often fascinated by the moods, or colors, which dominate albums I’ve made. These spiritual frequencies are impossible to predict and unstable to control; I have always believed that paintings paint themselves, and to learn to submit to the uniqueness of every artistic endeavor. Saying that, I hear both joy and anguish in these songs. Even though they are “of me” and from me, I have tried to get out of the way as much as possible.”

Shadow adds “My job is to attempt, through arrangements, melodies, production techniques, and a million small decisions, to eliminate fluff and amplify the emotional resonance for maximum impact on the listener. Whether or not I’m successful is up to us; that is, the opinions of you (the reader) and me. So far, I’m genuinely happy, and that’s all I can ask for. Whether the end result is superior or inferior to other works of mine is unfair for me to quantify at this stage of the process. ”

Toward the end of Shadow‘s message he mentions how he wants to feel people’s thoughts when they listen to the upcoming album.

“If the album has value to people, I’ll feel it and be grateful. If it doesn’t, I’ll feel that too. When the dust settles, perhaps the murkiness will turn to clarity and a path revealed. If that is to be, then I will take that path willingly and indebtedly. ”