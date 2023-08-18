DJ Shadow Releases Intriguing New Song & Video “Ozone Scraper”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 18th, 2023 - 5:00 AM

DJ Shadow has officially announced the release of his eighth studio album Action Adventure which is set to arrive later this year on October 27 via Mass Appeal/Liquid Amber. Shadow has been teasing the release of this album since late January.

Shadow has also shared his lead single “Ozone Scraper” which is accompanied by a cinematic music video. The video follows a man as he rides his motorcycle through a village, eventually breaking free of conventions in favor of riding off underneath the desert sky before the screen morphs from a live action shot to a cartoon animation.

The album consists of 14 mostly instrumental tracks. Speaking on this musical journey, Shadow emphasized that the instrumental path led to more introspection, especially with regards to composition: “I didn’t want to write music that was formatted for vocalists. I wanted to write music that flexed different energies.”

DJ Shadow will be giving three live performances in the U.S. in October with the first being on the 6th at the Submersion Festival in Hammonton, New Jersey. He is also scheduled to perform alongside Thievery Corporation at the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado on the 21st and at Radius in Chicago, Illinois on the 22nd.

Action Adventure Track List

1. Ozone Scraper

2. All My

3. Time and Space

4. Craig, Ingels, & Wrightson

5. Witches Vs. Warlocks

6. A Narrow Escape

7. You Played Me

8. Free For All

9. The Prophecy

10.Friend Or Foe

11. Fleeting Youth (An Audible Life)

12.Reflecting Pool

13.Forever Changed

14.She’s Evolving

U.S. Live Performance Dates

10/6 – Headlining Submersion Festival – Hammonton, NJ

10/21 – Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO w/ Thievery Corporation

10/22 – Radius – Chicago, IL w/ Thievery Corporation