System Of A Down’s John Dolmayan Comments On Loss Of Friends & Fans Over Political Opinions

According to Loudwire, John Dolmayan, drummer for System Of A Down, has discussed losing supporters due to his political opinions. Serj Tankian, the band’s frontman, had previously discussed his relationship with Dolmayan stating that they are able to maintain their bond despite their conflicting viewpoints on American politics.

Dolmayan took to Instagram to comment on the loss of fans and friends, writing, “I lost people I thought were friends over the last few years primarily due to my unwillingness to accept the narratives they are now questioning the validity of. When you endeavor to help those in peril, or guide those that are being duped, sometimes you lose because of it. You do it anyway. And I’ll do it again.”

In February 2022, Dolmayan voiced his opinion on the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, arguing that both crises “has always been about money.” He had also called Covid-19 vaccine mandates “self-imposed tyranny and mental slavery.” In July of that same year, Dolmayan said that he was not ashamed of voting for former President Donald Trump.

In other news, the band is set to headline Sick New World 2024 which sold out in 24 hours. Back in May, the band headlined Sick New World 2023 alongside Deftones, Incubus and Korn. Tankian has also been outspoken in his activism with regards to the Nagorno-Karabakh humanitarian crisis, calling out several artists for performing in Azerbaijan including Imagine Dragons.