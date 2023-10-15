Sick New World 2024 Sells Out In One Day For Second Year In A Row

Home News Skyy Rincon October 15th, 2023 - 9:51 PM

This weekend, John Dolmayan of System Of A Down took to Sick New World’s Instagram page to host a live thanking fans for selling out tickets to the festival in 24 hours. The occasion marks the second year in a row that the event has sold out in record time. The 2024 lineup consists of the aforementioned SOAD as well as Slipknot, A Perfect Circle, Alice In Chains, Bring Me The Horizon, Danny Elfman and many more.

“I know how hard it is right now, so much strife happening all over the world, And you guys sold out the show in one day again for the second time in two years,” Dolmayan commented during the live, continuing, “It’s amazing to us. It’s humbling, can’t say that enough.”

Dolmayan went on to express his gratitude for fan’s support, lamenting the fact that the band only tours sparsely but cementing the fact that they take each show they do get to play seriously. He goes on to say that he would like to add a second day to the festival if demand is high enough. Dolmayan also suggests something for fans who were unable to afford tickets, pitching the idea of possibly doing a ticket giveaway or paying for plane fare and hotel fees. Dolmayan also named a couple of bands he would like to see on the lineup for future Sick New World festivals including Faith No More, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Metallica.

Back in May, System of A Down headlined Sick New World 2023 alongside Deftones, Incubus and Korn. Serj Tankian has been outspoken in his activism with regards to the Nagorno-Karabakh humanitarian crisis, calling out several artists for performing in Azerbaijan including Imagine Dragons.