System Of A Down’s John Dolmayan Not Ashamed He Voted For Donald Trump

According to Blabbermouth, System of a Down’s drummer John Dolmayan recently appeared on an episode of The Right View With Lara Trump, a podcast created by former president Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law. On the episode, he discusses the fact that he has lost fans and supporters over his support of Trump and vows to vote for him again should he decide to run.

“I took a lot of flak, I lost a lot of followers, I lost financial opportunities, and primarily because I supported Donald Trump as president. ‘Cause he was my president — I voted for him twice, and I’m not ashamed to say it. I’d vote for him again. I will vote for him again if he runs. I hope he does. I hope he does; you have my support. And the reason why is because I think he’s doing things for the right reasons,” Dolmayan commented.

Dolmayan also addressed whether or not there is tension within SOAD given the differing political views between band members, particularly frontman Serj Tankian. He explained that the band was a bit hesitant when he decided he wanted to voice his opinions publicly.

“I supported my singer in everything he’s ever said, although I didn’t always agree with everything he’s ever said, and I just want the same respect back now. I’m not saying that he shouldn’t have a right to his opinions,” He remarked when Lara asked about his bandmates reactions to his support of Trump.

In an interview with Forbes in October 2020, Tankian explained that it was “frustrating” for him to see Dolmayan’s views in American politics stand in contrast to his own. However, he ended by saying that on Armenian issues, they are on the same page.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado