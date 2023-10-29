Children Of Bodom Announce New Concert Album A Chapter Called Children Of Bodom For December 2023 Release

Home News Skyy Rincon October 29th, 2023 - 3:37 PM

Finnish melodic death metal band Children Of Bodom has announced the last release of their career. A new concert album entitled A Chapter Called Children Of Bodom is set to arrive later this year on December 15 via Spinefarm. The audio was recorded at the group’s final show in 2019 at Helsinki Ice Hall.

The album’s release received the blessing of the late Alexi Laiho’s estate following the vocalist and guitarist’s passing in late December 2020. Laiho’s cause of death was later revealed to be “alcohol-induced degeneration of the liver and pancreas.” The band’s storied career began under the moniker Inearthed in 1993 in Espoo, Finland. The group ultimately released ten studio albums, two live albums, two EPs, two compilation albums and one DVD.

Guitarist Daniel Freyberg commented on the release, offering, “It’s great to have that final show transformed into a live album. For those who attended, it’s a time travel back to that moment. And for those who didn’t, it’s an opportunity to experience how the chapter called Children Of Bodom was closed.”

After losing three core members of the band in 2019, Laiho and Freyberg continued on as Bodom After Midnight. The group made their live debut in October 2020 and signed with Napalm Records weeks before Laiho’s passing.

A Chapter Called Children of Bodom (Final Show in Helsinki Ice Hall 2019) Tracklist

1. Under The Grass and Clover

2. Platitudes And Barren Words

3. In Your Face

4. Shovel Knockout

5. Bodom Beach Terror

6. Everytime I Die

7. Halo Of Blood

8. Are You Dead Yet?

9. Blooddrunk

10. I Worship Chaos

11. Angels Don’t Kill

12. Follow The Reaper

13. Deadnight Warrior

14. Needled 24/7

15. Hate Me

16. Hate Crew Deathroll

17. Lake Bodom

18. Downfall