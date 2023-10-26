Cattle Decapitation Unveils Intense New Video For “Solastalgia”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 26th, 2023 - 2:32 PM

West coast metal band Cattle Decapitation have unleash their brand new video for “Solastalgia.” The track comes from the band’s critically lauded tenth studio album Terrasite, which was released earlier this year by Metal Blade Records.

The video was directed by David Brodsky and vocalist Travis Ryan and produced by Allison Woest for My Good Eye: Music Visuals. As a whole, the music video is killer by how each scene gives viewers a look into the band‘s chaotic world where death and violence constantly lingers in the atmosphere.

With 2019’s Death Atlas, Cattle Decapitation reached the apex of leading some to believe they had no place left to go beyond such an achievement but a the band returned with Terrasite. Roaring to life with the savage yet hauntingly melodic “Terrasitic Adaptation” and advancing through the likes of the relentless “We Eat Our Young,” Terrasite is an album that constantly shifts dynamics and demands a variety of emotional responses.