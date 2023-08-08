Cattle Decapitation Announces Fall 2023 “Terrasitic Infestation” Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard August 8th, 2023 - 2:55 PM

Metal band Cattle Decapitation have announced their Terrasitic Infestation North American headlining tour. The band will be touring in support of Terrasite, which is their 10 studio album that released in May by Metal Blade Records.

Everything kicks off in Santa Ana before the tour stops in Dallas, Orlando, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Detroit, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Roseville, San Diego and other cities. Local presale begins on Thursday, August 10 at 10:00 a.m. local time. General on sale date start on Friday, August 11th at 10:00 a.m . local time at Cattle Decapitation‘s website.

Cattle Decapitation‘s Terrasite roars to life with the savage yet hauntingly melodic “Terrasitic Adaptation,” advancing through the likes of the relentless “We Eat Our Young” and culminating with the to plus minutes of “Just Another Body.” Terrasite is an album that constantly shifts dynamics and demands a variety of emotional responses.

Terrasitic Infestation North American Tour Dates

11/10 – The Observatory – Santa Ana, CA

11/11 – The Nile Theater – Mesa, AZ

11/12 – Rock House Bar & Grill – El Paso, TX

11/14 – Diamond Ballroom – Oklahoma City, OK

11/15 – Granada Theater – Dallas, TX

11/16 – Vibes Event Center – San Antonio, TX

11/18 – Chelsea’s Live – Baton Rouge, LA

11/20 – The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA * No Immolation

11/21 – The Orpheum – Tampa, FL

11/22 – The Abbey – Orlando, FL

11/24 – Hanger 1819 – Greensboro, NC

11/25 – Peabody’s Nightclub – Virginia Beach, VA

11/27 – Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, MD

11/28 – Brooklyn Bowl – Philadelphia, PA

11/29 – Brighton Music Hall – Boston, MA

11/30 – Warsaw – Brooklyn, NY

12/1 – Beanfield Theatre – Montreal, QC

12/2 – Opera House – Toronto, ON

12/4 – St Andrews Hall – Detroit, MI

12/5 – House Of Blues – Chicago, IL

12/6 – Fine Line – Minneapolis, MN

12/8 – Gothic Theatre – Englewood, CO

12/9 – Urban Lounge – Salt Lake City, UT

12/10 – The Shredder – Boise, ID

12/11 – The Crocodile – Seattle, WA

12/12 – Hawthorne Theatre – Portland, OR

12/14 – Goldfield Trading Post – Roseville, CA

12/15 – The Belasco – Los Angeles, CA

12/16 – Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA