Job For A Cowboy Announce First Concert In Seven Years

Home News Trisha Valdez January 27th, 2023 - 6:01 PM

Exciting news for death metal fans everywhere, Job For A Cowboy have announced their first performance in the last 7 years. They are said to perform at this year’s Blue Ridge Rock Festival, taking place in September 7-10.

According to Blabbermouth, Blue Ridge spread the news about the performance of Job For A Cowboy through a social media post saying, “Reuniting for their ONLY performance for the foreseeable future, Death Metal powerhouse Job For A Cowboy returns to the stage for the first time in 7 years at Blue Ridge Rock Festival 2023!”

The festival also shared, “The band is rumored to be releasing their first album in 9 years in 2023. Experience this monumental, rare opportunity to see JFAC once more at Blue Ridge 2023!”

While the band have not been together, they have all been working hard and not just in heavy metal but in the books. As the band split up, they all went back to school. Front man, Jonny Davy got married and had a child, which was also a reason for the delay of tours.

However, 2023 is going to be a big year for Job For A Cowboy fans, being able to see them perform again after 7 years and hearing there is a possibility of a new album, it is a dream come true for a fan.

For more stories about the artist click here.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

The band is rumored to be releasing their first album in 9 years in 2023. Experience this monumental, rare opportunity to see JFAC once more at Blue Ridge 2023!

🤘 The Ultimate Rock & Metal Weekend is 223 Days Away

➤ Lock in your Ticket & Campsite Now for just 10% Down. — Blue Ridge Rock Festival (@BlueRidgeRock) January 27, 2023

ARTIST ANNOUNCEMENT #80: @JFACMETAL (Reunion)

Reuniting for their ONLY performance for the foreseeable future, Death Metal powerhouse JOB FOR A COWBOY returns to the stage for the first time in 7 years at Blue Ridge Rock Festival 2023! pic.twitter.com/Qs3MMjJ1Kf — Blue Ridge Rock Festival (@BlueRidgeRock) January 27, 2023