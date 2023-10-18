Caroline Polachek Shares Effortless New Single “Dang”

Caroline Polachek offers up a taste of what is still yet to come from the pop singer-songwriter, with “Dang.” Produced by Polachek herself & Cecile Believe, with additional production by Danny L Harle (Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama, Flume, etc.), “Dang” is a testament to Caroline’s ingenuity in the pop sphere. Although lyrically effortless, the labyrinthine production sits in a special place creatively with Caroline’s cheeky lyrical nuances shining throughout. From start to finish, the song’s feverish distortions combined alongside Caroline’s synth-like vocals create a sonically rich hyperpop masterpiece in “ Dang.” Check it out below.
Polachek debuted a mesmerizing performance of “Dang” for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, wherein she presented a Ted Talk from a fever dream–an appropriately bewildering powerpoint presentation for such a forward-thinking song. The song follows her critically acclaimed LP Desire, I Want To Turn Into You, which was released earlier this year.
She recently joined Lorde on stage to perform her hit “Green Light” at the Sziget Festival in Hungary.
Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi