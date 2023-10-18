Caroline Polachek Shares Effortless New Single “Dang”

Home News Roy Lott October 18th, 2023 - 6:47 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Caroline Polachek offers up a taste of what is still yet to come from the pop singer-songwriter, with “Dang.” Produced by Polachek herself & Cecile Believe, with additional production by Danny L Harle (Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama, Flume, etc.), “Dang” is a testament to Caroline’s ingenuity in the pop sphere. Although lyrically effortless, the labyrinthine production sits in a special place creatively with Caroline’s cheeky lyrical nuances shining throughout. From start to finish, the song’s feverish distortions combined alongside Caroline’s synth-like vocals create a sonically rich hyperpop masterpiece in “ Dang.” Check it out below.

Polachek debuted a mesmerizing performance of “Dang” for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, wherein she presented a Ted Talk from a fever dream–an appropriately bewildering powerpoint presentation for such a forward-thinking song. The song follows her critically acclaimed LP Desire, I Want To Turn Into You, which was released earlier this year.

She recently joined Lorde on stage to perform her hit “Green Light” at the Sziget Festival in Hungary.