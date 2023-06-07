Dua Lipa Copyright Infringement Case Dismissed

Home News Renita Wright June 7th, 2023 - 9:33 PM

Back in early 2022, Dua Lipa and Warner Records faced a copyright infringement lawsuit filed by a reggae band from Florida concerning her disco-infused hit single “Levitating.” Today, that legal case was dismissed by a federal judge in Los Angeles. According to Reuters, US District Judge Sunshine Sykes pointed out that Artikal Sound System failed to establish that the creators of “Levitating” had any access to the reggae band’s 2017 song titled “Live Your Life.” However, the judge did grant Artikal Sound System the opportunity to file a fresh complaint if they wish to do so.

Additionally, the judge declined the band’s request to relocate the case to New York to be consolidated with another copyright infringement lawsuit filed by songwriters Sandy Linzer and L. Russell Brown. These songwriters alleged resemblances between “Levitating” and their respective songs “Wiggle And Giggle All Night” and “Don Diablo,” released in 1979 and 1980 and recorded by Cory Daye and Miguel Bosé, respectively.