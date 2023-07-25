Skinny Puppy Announces Fall/Winter 2023 Final Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard July 25th, 2023 - 6:51 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, Skinny Puppy have announced a second leg of their North American farewell tour. The band will be heading back out on the road in November to hit cities they did not perform at during the first leg.

The second leg kicks off on November 8 at the House of Blues in Dallas and wraps up with a two night stand on December 4 and 5 at the Belasco in Los Angeles. The 10 date outing includes a November 24 show at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver, Canada where Skinny Puppy formed in 1982.

An artist pre sale began today at 9a.m. PT or noon ET by using the code FCFINAL through Ticketmaster, while a Live Nation pre sale starts one hour later on the same link by using the code LEGEND. General sales starts on July 28.

Prior to the start of the first leg, Skinny Puppy stated: “It’s been 8 long years since we’ve toured and there is no better way to end our run as a group than with a tour celebrating our 40th anniversary.”

Skinny Puppy Tour Dates

11/8 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

11/11 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Roxian Theatre

11/15 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

11/18 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall

11/19 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Event Centre

11/24 – Vancouver, BC – The Commodore Ballroom

11/28 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

11/30 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

12/4 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco

12/5 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco