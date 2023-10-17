Mannequin Pussy Announces New Album I Got Heaven For March 2024 Release, Shares New Single & Video “I Don’t Know You”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 17th, 2023 - 4:54 PM

Punk and indie rock band Mannequin Pussy have announced that their anticipated new album I Got Heaven, will be released on March 1 by Epitaph Records.

In light of the upcoming album, the band have shared the music video for “I Don’t Know You.” As a whole the song is lovely by how the instrumentation sizzles the air with vining sounds while the vocals serenades the ears with melody.

In the press release Mannequin Pussy‘s Marisa Dabice shares what the meaning is behind the latest song.

“This is simply a song about having a crush. About the excitement and playful fantasy that can come from meeting someone unexpectedly at a festival, or on the street, or in line at the grocery store. You don’t know when you’ll see them again but the rush of their possibility lingers, making you yearn to know more about them.”

Following the 2019 release of their critically acclaimed third album Patience, Mannequin Pussy returned in 2021 for their EP Perfect. They toured that release relentlessly and added guitarist Maxine Steen to the band’s official lineup.

Where the band members’ personal lives were in transition with breakups, changing living situations, and periods of self-reevaluation, their time together on the road was a grounding and clarifying force.

