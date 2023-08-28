Mannequin Pussy Shares Lively New Single “I Got Heaven”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 28th, 2023 - 1:42 PM

According to stereogum.com, last week indie punk band Mannequin Pussy bought back their masters from Tiny Engines, which is the band’s former record label. Also Mannequin Pussy have announced they will reissue their 2016 sophomore album Romantic on their own newly-formed label Romantic Records.

Following the exciting news about the upcoming reissue, Mannequin Pussy have shared their latest single “I Got Heaven” and as a whole, the tune is lovely by how the instrumentation smack the atmosphere with hardcore punk sound while the vocal performance serenades the ears with ear bleeding melody that is with powerful yelling. The music video is wonderful by how each scene shows the band performing the song in the country.

In the following statement band leader Marisa Dabice shares the meaning behind “I Got Heaven.”

“I Got Heaven’ is a song intended to merge the sacred and the profane and to serve as a reminder that we are all perfect exactly as we have been made and that no one gets to decide how a life should or should not be lived. Heaven is here on a planet that gave us everything we needed to survive. Heaven is in the plants and in the water and in the animals who we share this world with. Heaven is inside of me and inside of you. ”