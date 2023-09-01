GWAR Unveils Last Oderus Urungus Recording “Tammy, The Swine Queen”

Home News Skyy Rincon September 1st, 2023 - 3:51 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Ten years ago, metal band GWAR released their critically acclaimed thirteenth studio album Battle Maximus, the last to feature vocals from Oderus Urungus (also known as Dave Brockie) before he passed away in 2014. Battle Maximus originally served as a tribute to Scumdog Warrior Flattus Maximus (also known as Corey Smoot). Now, the group has returned with a 10th anniversary edition of the beloved album which features a previously unreleased, never-before-heard track “Tammy, The Swine Queen,” which is also alternatively known as “Tammy, Queen Of Dirt.”

Commenting on the new release, current vocalist Blothar The Berserker offered, “Musically, ‘Battle Maximus’ is a great debut work by Pustulus Maximus, and lyrically, it is the final word of lead singer and band founder Oderus Urungus, The record is run through with the desperate, dangerous, and fully bananas imagination of Oderus,” He continues, “In fact, this re-release includes a song so nutty we named it twice, and then promptly forgot to put it on the record the first time around. ‘Tammy, Queen of Dirt,’ or, ‘Tammy the Swine Queen’ is the final performance of the maestro of mayhem, Oderus Urungus, and for our fans, it does not disappoint.”

The band is scheduled to hit the road this fall with support from Negative Approach, Cancer Christ and even X-Cops, featuring members of GWAR. The tour will kick off with a show in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire on October 11. The trek will see them visit various U.S. states including Vermont, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Wisconsin, Missouri, Kentucky, Alabama, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida and Georgia. They will also be stopping in Canada for a show in Toronto, Ontario as well as Mexico with an appearance at Hell & Heaven festival on November 5th.