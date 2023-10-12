New Senate Bill Proposes Legal Protection For Musicians From AI Deepfakes

Home News Cait Stoddard October 12th, 2023 - 1:14 PM

According to rollingstone.com, the new proposed bipartisan senate bill asks to bring bigger legal protection to actors and recording artists by discouraging the use of AI generated deepfakes without their permission.

If passed, the Nurture Originals, Foster Art, and Keep Entertainment Safe Act or NO FAKES Act would hold artists who produce AI deepfakes liable in civil claims if the original artist were to pursue legal action over the unauthorized use of their music. The bill was sponsored by senators Chris Coons, Marsha Blackburn, Amy Klobuchar and Thom Tillis.

AI has been a a big topic across the music, film, and television industries. Several songs featuring voice cloned vocals of artists such as Drake, the Weeknd and Bad Bunny have gone viral this year and to the concern of record companies like Universal Music Group, which have called for streaming services to take down music that features their artists’ voices without permission. But the music industry has been looking on with optimism that other AI tools could help generate melodies, beats, or mix records, which could help with the recording process.

Ghostwriter, the anonymous songwriter responsible for the viral Drake and Weeknd-cloned track called “Heart on My Sleeve,” spoke with Billboard earlier this week by saying they expect AI tracks to continue and the music industry should adjust accordingly to the changes.

“These songs are going to live somewhere because the fans want them. We’ve experienced that with Ghostwriter. The song is not available anymore by us, but I was just out in my area and heard someone playing “Heart on My Sleeve” in their car as they drove by. One way or another, we as the music industry need to come to terms with the fact that good music is always going to win. The consumer and the listener are always in the seat of power.” said Ghostwriter.