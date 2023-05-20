Bad Bunny Releases New Video for “Where She Goes”

Home News Diana Bello May 20th, 2023 - 7:01 PM

Bad Bunny a Puerto Rican rapper released a new music video “WHERE SHE GOES” this May 18 which at the moment on youtube is trending in third place for music, and has reached 7 million views since yesterday which is a big milestone to have received so many views, positive reactions from his fans who clearly love his music as seen over multiple platforms such as youtube. A well-known rapper that has come to achieve a lot and made appearances such as at Coachella this year. His new music video which he had played a snippet of it on TikTok, “the caption under the post being “dime si te gusta y te la envio por WhatsApp which translates to “Tell me if you like it and I’ll send it through WhatsApp”. This new track was written and recorded by Bad Bunny with producer Mag, and the rapper is known as engineer La Paciencia.