Bad Bunny Releases New Video for “Where She Goes”

Bad Bunny a Puerto Rican rapper released a new music video “WHERE SHE GOES” this May 18 which at the moment on youtube is trending in third place for music, and has reached 7 million views since yesterday which is a big milestone to have received so many views, positive reactions from his fans who clearly love his music as seen over multiple platforms such as youtube. A well-known rapper that has come to achieve a lot and made appearances such as at Coachella this year. His new music video which he had played a snippet of it on TikTok, “the caption under the post being “dime si te gusta y te la envio por WhatsApp which translates to “Tell me if you like it and I’ll send it through WhatsApp”. This new track was written and recorded by Bad Bunny with producer Mag, and the rapper is known as engineer La Paciencia.
Bad Bunny’s new music video “WHERE SHE GOES” has a lot of symbolism that can be found that connects to what he is singing about if one reads the lyrics. A song that is about a one-night stand that led to nothing after all, passion that was noticeable at the start, and strong feelings the two seem to have felt but never became something greater. About wanting that one night stand to have led to something more like a deeper connection or a relationship but because of the other person’s own pride things didn’t happen that way. In the music video, it shows him driving in a desert with no direction yet ahead, then a tree at the center of the desert that blooms flowers even though of its location which seems to be alone. Which comes to show that want as he drives, and a tree that can represent the feelings that blossomed yet to be abandoned. There is much more that can be found in the music video that shows the passion between these two characters Bad Bunny and the mysterious woman. A catchy song that has a lot of cool images that can be found throughout watching it. As well as other famous people found in it if one looks at the music video deeply.