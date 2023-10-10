HEALTH at Union Transfer on March 16

American rock band HEALTH will be touring North America in 2024. This tour follows the release of their new album, RAT WARS, set to be released on December 7th. The tour will start on March 2nd in Ventura, CA, but will be stopping in Philadelphia at Union Transfer on March 16.

HEALTH consists of vocalist/guitarist Jake Duzsik, bassist John Famiglietti, and drummer BJ Miller. The band was formed in 2005 in Los Angeles, CA. They’d become vital to the DIY punk rock scene, commonly categorized as noise or electronic rock. This group is very versatile, with projects in their discography that highlight both the industrial sound and the acoustic feel.

Electronic group Pixel Grip and hip-hop artist King Yosef are opening for these shows. This fusion of electronic, metal, and hip-hop is all but what you want to miss. Get tickets at AXS.

ALL HEALTH 2024 TOUR DATES: