HEALTH at Union Transfer on March 16

American rock band HEALTH will be touring North America in 2024. This tour follows the release of their new album, RAT WARS, set to be released on December 7th. The tour will start on March 2nd in Ventura, CA, but will be stopping in Philadelphia at Union Transfer on March 16.
HEALTH consists of vocalist/guitarist Jake Duzsik, bassist John Famiglietti, and drummer BJ Miller. The band was formed in 2005 in Los Angeles, CA. They’d become vital to the DIY punk rock scene, commonly categorized as noise or electronic rock. This group is very versatile, with projects in their discography that highlight both the industrial sound and the acoustic feel.
Electronic group Pixel Grip and hip-hop artist King Yosef are opening for these shows. This fusion of electronic, metal, and hip-hop is all but what you want to miss. Get tickets at AXS.
ALL HEALTH 2024 TOUR DATES:
02/03 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall
04/03 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theatre
05/03 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine
07/03 – Austin, TX @ Empire Garage
08/03 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory
09/03 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Midtown
11/03 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade @ Heaven Stage
12/03 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
13/03 – Richmond, VA @ The National
15/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
16/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
17/03 – Boston, MA @ Royale
19/03 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
20/03 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
22/03 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
23/03 – Saint Louis, MO @ Red Flag
25/03 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
26/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
28/03 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
29/03 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore
30/03 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
01/04 – Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post
02/04 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
04/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater