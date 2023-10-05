Health Announces New Album “Rat Wars” for December 2023 Release

Home News Savanna Henderson October 5th, 2023 - 5:02 PM

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete

The experimental noise-rock outfit HEALTH is set to unleash their much-anticipated album, “Rat Wars,” this December, sending waves of excitement through the music world. Known for their boundary-pushing soundscapes and visceral live performances, the Los Angeles-based band is gearing up to deliver another sonic adventure to their fervent fan base.

The album cover for “Rat Wars” showcases HEALTH’s signature blend of artistic complexity and visceral intensity. The visual artistry has consistently mirrored the band’s experimental ethos. With this eclectic offering, HEALTH promises a musical journey that will push the boundaries of their genre even further.

Rat’s Nest Toxic Bloom Molotov Bleeding Edge Viral Noisy Neighbors Plague Rats Dissonance Carnage Fractured Infection Endgame

This album release follows a string of successful singles and collaborations by HEALTH, such as their collaboration with pop sensation SOPHIE on “BODY/PRISON” and their haunting single “ISN’T EVERYONE.” It’s clear that HEALTH has been building up to something big, and “Rat Wars” promises to be a culmination of their sonic evolution.

For those looking to revisit the band’s journey leading up to “Rat Wars,” we recommend checking out our previous stories on HEALTH, which delve into their history, influences, and evolution as artists here.