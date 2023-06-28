Riot Fest Announces full album plays from The Postal Service, Death Cab, The Breeders, Gorilla Biscuits, Quicksand, Rival Schools & Braid

Home News Roy Lott June 28th, 2023 - 8:15 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

Riot Fest attendees are in for a rare treat this year. The festival has announced some of the bands on the stacked lineup will be performing select albums in their entirety for their anniversaries. The performances include Death Cab for Cutie’s “Transatlanticism” (20th anniversary), The Postal Service’s “Give Up” (20th), Braid’s “Frame & Canvas” (25th), Quicksand’s “Slip” (30th) and The Breeders’ “Last Splash” (30th).

This year’s album plays also arrive with a giveaway, which includes a vinyl copy of each of the records that will be performed, as well as tickets to the fest. Fans can enter the giveaway on the festival’s website.

Riot Fest will take place at Douglass Park in Chicago from September 15-17. Foo Fighters, The Cure, Turnstile, Queens of the Stone Age, the Mars Volta, Tegan and Sara, AFI, 100 Gecs and 070 Shake are also on the bill to perform.

Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service will also be doing a co-headline tour this fall, kicking off on September 8. Like the unique festival sets, both bands will be performing the albums Transatlanticism and Give Up in their entirety. Tickets are on sale now.