Killer Mike Shares Empowering New Video For “Yes”

Killer Mike, a famous American rapper, has shared a new video for his latest single, “Yes.” After his recent appearance in Billions, the rapper shared his new single music video and his new album, “MICHAEL DELUXE.”

The rapper’s latest single, “Yes,” is a powerful and uplifting anthem that showcases his signature style and lyrical prowess.

The gospel choir used at the beginning of the video adds a beautiful touch to the song’s overall feel, and it’s clear that Killer Mike put a lot of heart and soul into this project.

According to a press release, The New York Times has stated that the album is “A complex portrait of Southern Black masculinity.”

Killer Mike was able to share his experience and speak to the experiences and struggles that

Southern Black men like himself may experience. Fans of Killer Mike will not be disappointed with his latest album. It’s clear that he has invested a lot of work in the album based on the single “Yes.”

