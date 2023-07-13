Atlanta’s ONE Musicfest Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Kendric Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, Killer Mike and More

Home News Dita Dimone July 13th, 2023 - 2:41 AM

Atlanta’s ONE Musicfest has unveiled its lineup for 2023. Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, and Brent Faiyaz headline this year’s festival, which also features Bryson Tiller, Tems, Kodak Black, Coi Leray, Key Glock, The Dream, Smino, Chief Keef, and others.

Pop royalty will grace attendees when Janet Jackson takes the stage. KNown for her socially conscious, boundary pushing albums and her innovative dance moves, Jackson will make a rare appearance leaving all in awe. Jackson secured the first of two multimillion-dollar contracts with Virgin Records in 1991, positioning her as one of the industry’s highest-paid musicians. Prior to her first studio production with Virgin, she appeared in Poetic Justice (1993), her first of several main parts. Janet (1993) and The Velvet Rope (1997), her two subsequent studio albums, saw her build a public reputation as a sex symbol.

Kendrick Lamar, one of today’s top music luminaries will also headline the music est. The American songwriter and rapper is widely regarded as one of the most important hip hop musicians of modern times. , owing to his advanced musical genres and socially aware songwriting. Having sold over 70 million records in the United States alone, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has certified all of Kendrick Lamar’s studio albums as platinum or higher. Throughout his career, he has received numerous honors, including 17 Grammy Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, and two American Music Awards.

Celebrating fifty years of hip-hop, the event will feature music icon, Janet Jackson. The queen of pop There will also be a stage dedicated to hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, with performances from Nelly, KRS-One, Killer Mike, 8Ball & MJG, DJ Quik, DJ Drama, Waka Flocka, Too Short, and others.

The festival happening at Piedmont Park in Atlanta on October 28 and 29. Tickets are on sale now; further information is available here.