Drake Calls Childish Gambino’s “This is America” “Overrated and Overawarded” at Recent Concert

At a recent concert, American rapper Drake claimed that Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino’s hit song “This Is America” was “overrated and overawarded.” According to Stereogum, this message was played as scrolling text across the bottom of the stage, not something spoken by the rapper himself. The full message read “The overrated and overawarded hit song ‘This Is America’ was originally a Drake diss record.” View a TikTok recording of the message below.

Earlier this year in April, Glover discussed how the 2018 song had originally begun as a Drake diss track. Glover told GQ magazine: “To be completely honest, ‘This is America’ — that was all we had was that line. It started as a Drake diss, to be honest, as like a funny way of doing it. But then I was like, this shit sounds kind of hard though. So I was like, let me play with it.”