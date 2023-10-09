Corey Taylor Cancels Aftershock Festival Appearance Due To Knee Injury & Covid-19

Home News Cait Stoddard October 9th, 2023 - 2:09 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

According to blabbermouth.net, artist Corey Taylor has canceled his appearance at the Aftershock festival in California due to an knee injury and testing positive for Covid-19.

On October 7 the singer went on social to announce the sad news to his fans.

“To my Aftershock friends & family – I am so saddened to inform you that we will not be able to perform at Aftershock today. During our Los Angeles show this past week, I fell on stage and sustained a significant injury to my knee. On top of this, a few members of our band and crew have been impacted by Covid, and as a result, we are unable to perform. The health and safety of our team and the festival attendees is of utmost importance to us.We are deeply disappointed by this situation but are hoping for a fast recovery for everyone involved. Thank you for an amazing tour – and we can’t wait to rock out with you soon.”

Taylor was touring in support of his solo album CMF2, which was released on September 15. The album was produced by Jay Ruston, who also helmed STONE SOUR’s 2017 LP Hydrograd as well as 2020’s CMFT.