Myrkur Reveals New Record Finally Finished and Mastered

In the spirit of International Womens Day, Myrkur shared some exciting new for fans. In an Instagram post, the singer revealed that her new album is finished and mastered. “my new record is finally finished and mastered! Much more to come about this soon. I hope you are having a good week💙Oh and happy women’s day !!” she wrote in her caption. She also revealed that she is doing the score for “”Ragnarok” – the theater play I am doing with the Royal Theater of Denmark.”

The new album follows their high-fidelity ranked album Folkesange, which was released in 2020.

Last year, Myrkur was a guest star on the Netflix crime/comedy series, Clark alongside Tobias Forge of Ghost. The band also performed with Copenhagen Philharmonic that same year.