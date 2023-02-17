FIDLAR Announces New EP ‘Thats Life’ For March 2023 Release, Shares New Song “Centipede”

Home News Roy Lott February 17th, 2023 - 5:30 AM

After a four-year hiatus, FIDLAR is back and has announced a brand new EP titled “That’s Life.” The much-anticipated record will release on March 23. The band has also shared their latest song “Centipede” along with its accompanying visual. The song talks about the minutiae of relationships that crawls under your skin the longer you spend with someone. Check out the mind-melting music video that was directed by Ryan Baxley and produced by Alice Baxley.

“That’s Life” features six tracks and includes “Sand On The Beach,” “FSU,” and “Taste The Money.” It was recorded throughout the pandemic and was [owered by psychedelics and caravanning with friends throughout the West and East Coasts, Mexico, Hawaii and beyond. Carper’s lyrics for the EP poured out during a DMT ceremony in Lake Powell. It is noted as a collection of songs that are back-to-basics, yet larger than FIDLAR’s ever sounded before. The trio teamed up with Dave Sardy (Spoon, LCD Soundsystem, Red Hot Chili Peppers) to record the album. The title of the EP was borrowed from a tattoo inspired by a skate video. It follows 2019’s Almost Free.

The band is also hitting the road starting tonight, February 17 in Santa Cruz, CA. Other stops include San Francisco, Orange County, Portland and Seattle. They will then head over for a handful of shows in Australia before coming back to the states to perform at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Music Festival alongside The Killers, Muse and The Lumineers. Tickets to all shows are on sale now.

“That’s Life” Tracklisting:

1. Centipede

2. On Drugs

3. Sand on the Beach

4. FSU

5. Taste the Money

6. That’s Life