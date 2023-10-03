Sufjan Stevens Shares Stunning New Single “A Running Start”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 3rd, 2023 - 2:10 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

On October 6 Sufjan Stevens releases his highly anticipated new album Javelin and today, the artist the final pre-release single “A Running Start.” The song begins with Stevens’ kinetic acoustic guitar but swells into a vast sonic palette by its end. Every sound heard on the song is played by Stevens himself, with the exception of additional vocals from Hannah Cohen, Megan Lui and Nedelle Torrisi.

“A Running Start” follows a trail of widely celebrated singles: “So You Are Tired,” which was praised by The FADER as “bubbling and vibrant,” and the recently shared “Will Anybody Ever Love Me?”

Javelin’s second single to be deemed Best New Track by Pitchfork, which said “Stevens dramatizes a far-reaching feeling of desperation with a sound that’s bright and expansive.” Each track is a thrilling glimpse of Javelin’s combination of musical sweep and emotional breadth.

Javelin is accompanied by a 48 page book of art and essays all created by Stevens, including a series of meticulous collages, cut-up catalog fantasies, puff-paint word clouds, and iterative color fields. The 10 short essays offer little glimpses into loves and losses that have shaped him, and, in turn, these songs. Head to Document Journal for an early preview of the art and AnOther Magazine to read some of Stevens’ essays.

Independent record stores in North America will be hosting free Javelin listening parties today, October 3, following the hugely successful international events that happened last month.