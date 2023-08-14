Sufjan Stevens Announces New Album Javelin For October 2023 Release, Shares Lead Single “So You Are Tired”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 14th, 2023 - 3:42 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Asthmatic Kitty have announced theywill be releasing a new album by Sufjan Stevens called Javelin, which will be released on October 6. Javelin marks Stevens’s first solo album since 2020’s The Ascension and it is the artist’s first in full singer and songwriter mode since 2015’s Carrie & Lowell.

Javelin is accompanied by a 48 page book of art and essays all created by Stevens, including a series of meticulous collages, cut-up catalog fantasies, puff-paint word clouds, and iterative color fields. The 10 short essays offer little glimpses into loves and losses that have shaped the muscican and, in turn, these songs.

Whether listened to individually or as an album, these 10 songs become something much bigger, which expands the entire experience of Stevens’s 25 year career brought to bear in a four minute bursts of choral, orchestral, and electric wonder.

In light of the upcoming album release, Asthmatic Kitty presents the lead single, “So You Are Tired” and the music begins with a gently introduced piano before beautiful layers of guitar and percussion create a lush and melancholic atmosphere. The words “oo you are tired of us / So rest your head” shows Stevens using his signature disarming voice to bring very strong scenes of hurt and hope.

Javelin Tracklist

1.Goodbye Evergreen

2. A Running Start

3. Will Anybody Ever Love Me?

4. Everything That Rises

5. Genuflecting Ghost

6. My Red Little Fox

7. So You Are Tired

8. Javelin (To Have And To Hold)

9. Shit Talk

10. There’s A World